Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 10:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1009 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers containing heavy
rainfall along a line extending from Pueblo to near Pueblo Depot.
Movement was southwest at 10 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Boone, Avondale, Pueblo Depot, Salt Creek and Blende.
While uncertain, there is some potential for flooding to develop
later into the overnight hours.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments