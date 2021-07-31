Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 9:31PM MDT until July 31 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms
produced between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain in the warned area. While
rainfall intensity has decreased, light to moderate showers
continue. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Trinidad and Hoehne.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.