Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 9:31PM MDT until July 31 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms

produced between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain in the warned area. While

rainfall intensity has decreased, light to moderate showers

continue. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Trinidad and Hoehne.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.