Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:37PM MDT until July 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain was
continuing over western El paso county. However, rain capable of
causing flash flooding has ended.
HAZARD…Ponding of water will still be possible on local
roadways
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Nuisance flooding will still be possible
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson,
Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron
Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.