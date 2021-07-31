Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:37PM MDT until July 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain was

continuing over western El paso county. However, rain capable of

causing flash flooding has ended.

HAZARD…Ponding of water will still be possible on local

roadways

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Nuisance flooding will still be possible

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson,

Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron

Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.