Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:12PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 712 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Wetmore and Colorado City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.