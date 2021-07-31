Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:02PM MDT until July 31 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very

heavy rain in Southern Baca County. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour

with the strongest storms. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is likely

ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams is likely.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Campo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.