Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:54PM MDT until July 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Pass Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northwestern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160 and northern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Pass Creek Road.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.