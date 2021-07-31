Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:52PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
RRA
At 652 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the South Middle Creek . The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county,
southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla
county and southern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.