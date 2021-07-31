Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:21PM MDT until July 31 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Southern Baca County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Campo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments