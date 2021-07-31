Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:20PM MDT until July 31 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

West Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county,

Aguilar, Gulnare and Spanish Peaks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.