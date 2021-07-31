Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:11PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Northern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Wetmore and Colorado City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.