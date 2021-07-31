Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:07PM MDT until July 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 607 PM MDT, trained weather spotters and social media indicate

flash flooding is occurring in the Colorado Springs region. Several

social media videos show street flooding occurring in several

locations across the Colorado springs region. Water was half was

above the wheels on stalled out cars at Hancock and Circle. Although

radar trends have shown the raind decreasing, moderate to locally

heavy rain will still be possible through 6:30 pm in western El Paso

County.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Trained spotters and social media reports.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson,

Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron

Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.