Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:07PM MDT until July 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 607 PM MDT, trained weather spotters and social media indicate
flash flooding is occurring in the Colorado Springs region. Several
social media videos show street flooding occurring in several
locations across the Colorado springs region. Water was half was
above the wheels on stalled out cars at Hancock and Circle. Although
radar trends have shown the raind decreasing, moderate to locally
heavy rain will still be possible through 6:30 pm in western El Paso
County.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Trained spotters and social media reports.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson,
Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron
Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.