Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:43PM MDT until July 31 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Spring Burn Scar in…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the North Abeyta Creek, Dog Springs, and south Oak

Creek. . The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, northern Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county and La Veta Pass.

This includes the following high risk locations…

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near

County Road 442 and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.