Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:43PM MDT until July 31 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the North Abeyta Creek, Dog Springs, and south Oak
Creek. . The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, northern Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county and La Veta Pass.
This includes the following high risk locations…
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442 and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
