Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:35PM MDT until July 31 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Western EL Paso county. Between 2 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. 1.03
inches of rain has been reported in the last 20 minutes at Powers
and North Carefree. Cars have been reported stalled in deep water
in and around the Colorado SPrings region.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson,
Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron
Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
