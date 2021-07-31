Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:16PM MDT until July 31 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the Colorado Springs region. Additional heavy rain is
moving into the areas which have received heavy rain. Between 1 and
2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Social media has shown flash
flooding occurring at Fountain and Circle.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and Social Media
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security,
Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.