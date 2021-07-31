Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:13PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the South Middle Creek . The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county,
southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla
county and southern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
