Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:03PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
North Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Greenhorn Mountain, Rye, San Isabel, Beulah and Colorado City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments