Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:46PM MDT until July 31 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Indian Creek, south Middle Creek, and Big Branch

Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian

Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.