Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:31PM MDT until July 31 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Fountain Creek. Between 0.5 and 1.3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Street flooding has been observed on Fountain and Circle

in southern Colorado Springs.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security,

Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.