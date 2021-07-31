Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 2:41PM MDT until July 31 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Heavy rainfall has been stagnant over the Cotopaxi region and over
highway 50. Main concerns will be flooded roads and debris falling
off of the steep canyon walls.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cotopaxi.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.