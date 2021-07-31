Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 2:38PM MDT until July 31 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.