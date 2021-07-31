Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 1:39PM MDT until July 31 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Heavy rainfall has been stagnant over the Cotopaxi region

and over highway 50. Main concerns will be flooded roads and

debris falling off of the steep canyon walls.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cotopaxi.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.