Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 11:41PM MDT until August 1 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Portions of Central, North Central, and Northwestern Pueblo County
in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 345 AM MDT.
* At 1141 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1
to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northwestern Pueblo and eastern parts of Pueblo West.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Chico Creek, Porter Creek, Blue Ribbon Creek, Tom Hollow, Wild
Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Dry Creek, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo,
Arkansas River, Andy Creek and Williams Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments