Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 11:24PM MDT until August 1 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 315 AM MDT.
* At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John
Martin Reservoir, Hasty, McClave, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Horse Creek, Alkali Arroyo, King Arroyo, Limestone Creek, Timpas
Creek, Benton Arroyo, Rule Creek, Dry Creek, East Fork King
Arroyo, Caddoa Creek, Adobe Creek, Arkansas River, Tarbox Arroyo,
Prowers Arroyo, Crooked Arroyo, Anderson Arroyo, Robinson Arroyo,
Vandiver Arroyo and Purgatoire River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
