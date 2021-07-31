Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 11:24PM MDT until August 1 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 AM MDT.

* At 1124 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John

Martin Reservoir, Hasty, McClave, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Horse Creek, Alkali Arroyo, King Arroyo, Limestone Creek, Timpas

Creek, Benton Arroyo, Rule Creek, Dry Creek, East Fork King

Arroyo, Caddoa Creek, Adobe Creek, Arkansas River, Tarbox Arroyo,

Prowers Arroyo, Crooked Arroyo, Anderson Arroyo, Robinson Arroyo,

Vandiver Arroyo and Purgatoire River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.