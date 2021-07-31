Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 11:13PM MDT until August 1 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1113 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding has

already been reported in Blende. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 3 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Trained spotter reported flash flooding in the Blende

area, along with around 3 inches of rain accumulation in

1 hour.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Blende, Salt Creek, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Saint Charles River, Tom

Hollow, Haynes Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Sixmile

Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Arkansas River

and Greenhorn Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.