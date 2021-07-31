Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 11:13PM MDT until August 1 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1113 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding has
already been reported in Blende. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 3 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Trained spotter reported flash flooding in the Blende
area, along with around 3 inches of rain accumulation in
1 hour.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Blende, Salt Creek, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Saint Charles River, Tom
Hollow, Haynes Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Sixmile
Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Arkansas River
and Greenhorn Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.