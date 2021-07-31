Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 10:45PM MDT until August 1 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern and Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 245 AM MDT.

* At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated showers producing very

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar. Also, a weather spotter in the Blende area

reported 1.44 inches of rainfall accumulation in 20

minutes.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Blende, Salt Creek, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Saint Charles River, Tom

Hollow, Haynes Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Sixmile

Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Arkansas River

and Greenhorn Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.