Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 10:45PM MDT until August 1 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern and Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 245 AM MDT.
* At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated showers producing very
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar. Also, a weather spotter in the Blende area
reported 1.44 inches of rainfall accumulation in 20
minutes.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Blende, Salt Creek, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Salt Creek, Chico Creek, Thomkins Arroyo, Saint Charles River, Tom
Hollow, Haynes Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Boggs Creek, Sixmile
Creek, Edson Arroyo, Fountain Creek, Wolf Arroyo, Arkansas River
and Greenhorn Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments