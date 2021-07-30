Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Poncha Pass, or near Decker Burn Scar, moving west at 10 mph.
Half inch hail, torrential rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph
will be possible with this storm. Minor flooding will be possible
with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bonanza.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
