Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Villa Grove, or 8 miles southwest of Hayden Pass

Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary.

Half inch hail, torrential rainfall, and winds in excess of 40 mph

will be possible with this storm. Localized minor flooding will be

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Saguache County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.