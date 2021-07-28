Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stonewall, or 16 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern

Spring Burn Scar, moving west at 15 mph. Localized heavy rain may

increase stream flow within drainages and streams.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring Burn

Scar north of Highway 160, Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring

Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county,

La Veta, San Luis, La Veta Pass, Cuchara Pass, Stonewall, San Pablo,

Sanchez Reservoir, Spanish Peaks, Cuchara, Chama and Garcia.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.