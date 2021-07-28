Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stonewall, or 16 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern
Spring Burn Scar, moving west at 15 mph. Localized heavy rain may
increase stream flow within drainages and streams.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring Burn
Scar north of Highway 160, Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring
Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county,
La Veta, San Luis, La Veta Pass, Cuchara Pass, Stonewall, San Pablo,
Sanchez Reservoir, Spanish Peaks, Cuchara, Chama and Garcia.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
