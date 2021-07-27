Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms

over Las Animas County. These storms have been recorded producing

40mph winds and locally heavy rainfall. Pea sized hail is possible

too.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale, Kim, Branson, Starkville,

Delhi, Gulnare, Raton Pass, Hoehne, Tyrone, Trinchera, Spanish Peaks,

Boncarbo, Model, Segundo, Thatcher and Weston.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.