Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 4:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms
over Las Animas County. These storms have been recorded producing
40mph winds and locally heavy rainfall. Pea sized hail is possible
too.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale, Kim, Branson, Starkville,
Delhi, Gulnare, Raton Pass, Hoehne, Tyrone, Trinchera, Spanish Peaks,
Boncarbo, Model, Segundo, Thatcher and Weston.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
