Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 6:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles south of Stonington, or 17 miles west of Elkhart. This storm
was nearly stationary.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca
County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
