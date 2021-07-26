Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 6:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles south of Stonington, or 17 miles west of Elkhart. This storm

was nearly stationary.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca

County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.