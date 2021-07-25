Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 7:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 725 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
the Junkins Burn Scar. Heavy thunderstorms are located directly to
the north of the burn scar. Moderate to heavy rain is imminent, but
the burn scar can handle 1.25″ of rain, therefore we are sending
this a precaution to higher stream flow runoff from the burn scar.
Locations impacted include…
Junkins Burn Scar.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
