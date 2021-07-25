Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Texas Creek, or 18 miles east of Hayden Pass Burn

Scar, moving north at 10 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Fremont and northern Custer Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.