Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:21PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Haswell, or 39 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells.

This storm was nearly stationary.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa

County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.