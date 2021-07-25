Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:21PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Haswell, or 39 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells.
This storm was nearly stationary.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa
County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
