Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 3:37PM MDT until July 25 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 337 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Brandon to 7 miles northeast of Haswell, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,

Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.