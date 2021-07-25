Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 3:17PM MDT until July 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, or 20
miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.