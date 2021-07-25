Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 2:58PM MDT until July 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Brandon, or 19 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.