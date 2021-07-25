Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 9:03PM MDT until July 25 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 903 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Heaviest rain is now east of the warned area, but flash flooding is
still expected as water continues to run off.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Greenhorn Mountain, San Isabel, Beulah and Colorado City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.