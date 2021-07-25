Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 8:59PM MDT until July 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 859 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Lighter rain has replaced the heavy rain the Junkins was
experiencing earlier.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Junkins Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Junkins Burn Scar and Wetmore.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, County Road 165 near
Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble
Creek and Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.