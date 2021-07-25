Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:53PM MDT until July 25 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
There has been a report from Law Enforcement that there is high
water and wash outs located on Chandler Road and County Road 78.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Florence and Canon City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.