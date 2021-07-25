Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:48PM MDT until July 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Junkins Burn Scar in…
Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1100 PM MDT.
* At 748 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. This Flash Flood Warning is for the entire burn scar
which include all of the drainages.
This Flash Flood Warning is also for areas north of the Junkins,
including the town of Wetmore. So this warning encompasses more than
the Junkins burn scar.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Junkins Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Junkins Burn Scar and Wetmore.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, County Road 165 near
Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble
Creek and Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
