Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:48PM MDT until July 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Junkins Burn Scar in…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 748 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. This Flash Flood Warning is for the entire burn scar

which include all of the drainages.

This Flash Flood Warning is also for areas north of the Junkins,

including the town of Wetmore. So this warning encompasses more than

the Junkins burn scar.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Junkins Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar and Wetmore.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, County Road 165 near

Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble

Creek and Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.