Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:44PM MDT until July 25 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
There are reports of flash flooding from a trained spotter in Canon
City with 8″ of standing water in low spots in Canon City. There
have also been reports of several wash outs along CR 9 and boulders
washed onto road between mile 1 and 10.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Canon City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.