Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:44PM MDT until July 25 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

There are reports of flash flooding from a trained spotter in Canon

City with 8″ of standing water in low spots in Canon City. There

have also been reports of several wash outs along CR 9 and boulders

washed onto road between mile 1 and 10.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Canon City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.