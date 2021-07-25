Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:23PM MDT until July 25 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Lighter rain is now over the burn scar.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Decker Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eastern Decker Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

County Road 49 and Bear Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.