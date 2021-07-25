Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:11PM MDT until July 25 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Heavy rain has fallen and is continuing to fall. Areas of

concern are County Road 115 near Florence and County Road 77.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Florence and Canon City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.