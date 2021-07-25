Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:11PM MDT until July 25 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Heavy rain has fallen and is continuing to fall. Areas of
concern are County Road 115 near Florence and County Road 77.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Florence and Canon City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments