Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 6:38PM MDT until July 25 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 638 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen and ongoing very heavy rainfall is expected to continue.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Canon City.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.