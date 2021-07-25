Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 6:33PM MDT until July 25 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 945 PM MDT.

* At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3.25 to 4.5 inches

in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Canon City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.