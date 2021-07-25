Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 2:09PM MDT until July 25 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms

producing heavy rain earlier over the northern Spring Burn Scar

resulted in around 0.5 to 1.0 inch of rainfall accumulation. While

rainfall rates have decreased, additional showers could produce

rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inch in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or may begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos may occur. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.