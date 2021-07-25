Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 2:09PM MDT until July 25 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms
producing heavy rain earlier over the northern Spring Burn Scar
resulted in around 0.5 to 1.0 inch of rainfall accumulation. While
rainfall rates have decreased, additional showers could produce
rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inch in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or may begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos may occur. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.