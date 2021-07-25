Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:31PM MDT until July 25 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Portions of the Spring Burn Scar in…

East Central Costilla County in south central Colorado…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 1231 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate

is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian

Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.