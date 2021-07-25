Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 12:31PM MDT until July 25 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Portions of the Spring Burn Scar in…
East Central Costilla County in south central Colorado…
South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 330 PM MDT.
* At 1231 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate
is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring
Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian
Creek.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
