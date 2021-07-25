Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:22PM MDT until July 25 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 122 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms

producing heavy rain earlier over the Spring Burn Scar resulted in

around 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall accumulation. While rainfall

rates have decreased, additional showers could produce rainfall

amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inch in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or may begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian

Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos may occur. The heavy rains

may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain,

especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.