Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:22PM MDT until July 25 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 122 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms
producing heavy rain earlier over the Spring Burn Scar resulted in
around 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall accumulation. While rainfall
rates have decreased, additional showers could produce rainfall
amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inch in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or may begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring
Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian
Creek.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos may occur. The heavy rains
may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain,
especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.