Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:09PM MDT until July 25 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Portions of the Northern Spring Burn Scar affecting Portions of…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 109 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is
0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or may begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos may occur. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
