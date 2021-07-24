Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 5:05PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of heavy rain

producing thunderstorms near Pueblo Reservoir and Blende, or 12

miles southwest of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible

with these storms. Pockets of rainfall rates up to 2 inches per

hour will be possible with the stronger storms. This could cause

minor flooding of roads and low lying areas through 545 PM.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, southern Pueblo West,

and Wetmore.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.